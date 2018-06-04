Council Interviews Candidates for Santa Barbara City Attorney

The Santa Barbara City Council interviewed six city attorney candidates Friday in a closed-session meeting.

That is all the information about the process that the city currently is able to release, City Administrator Jim Armstrong told Noozhawk.

The city is conducting a national recruitment process to replace Steve Wiley, who retired in December.

Council members will appoint Wiley's successor, while other key city department-management positions will be hired directly by Armstrong.

Wiley had worked for the city since 1983.

Former assistant city attorney Sarah Knecht has been acting city attorney since Dec. 10, while the council has been looking for a permanent replacement.



The city lost three other key management positions to retirements late last year: Public Works Department director Christine Andersen, who retired Nov. 1, Santa Barbara Airport Director Karen Ramsdell and Assistant City Administrator Marcelo López, who also headed administrative services.

Armstrong reorganized his management team and appointed interim executives to cover López’s retirement, which started in January.

