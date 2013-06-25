Santa Barbara Council Gives Green Light for Signal at Las Positas-Cliff Drive

A $1.9 million roundabout, the preferred option for easing congestion at the intersection, is beyond the city's budget

After years discussing how to solve the chronic traffic backups at Las Positas Road and Cliff Drive, the Santa Barbara City Council voted Tuesday to move ahead with adding traffic signals to the intersection.

In doing so, the council decided not to pursue a more costly roundabout, its preferred approach to what is now a three-way stop.

The council voted 5-2, with Councilman Grant House and Councilwoman Cathy Murillo dissenting, to move ahead with a traffic signal in 2015 while researching whether other bids would come in lower than the $1.9 million estimated for a roundabout.

Public Works Director Christine Andersen briefed the council on the intersection, which ranges in level of service from A, the highest, to F, depending on the time of day, with afternoon and evening times being the most congested.

The city was awarded a $750,000 grant for the construction phase of the project, but that was more than 10 years ago, when construction costs were considerably less.

A roundabout would cost about $1.9 million, with grading for the roundabout as well as more complex design and construction bumping up the price tag.



The total cost of adding signals at the intersection comes to $895,198.

“Regardless of the option, we’re still looking at an additional commitment of city resources,” Andersen said.

With a traffic signal, engineers expect a level of service B, declining to a C by 2035.

With a roundabout, traffic levels would be at level B and stay at B by 2035.

The city’s Transportation and Circulation Committee recommended that the city stick with the roundabout design and look for more money. But city officials were unsuccessful at finding money to make up the difference.

Andersen recommended that the city move forward with a signal because construction for that option is fully funded.

“There are a lot of reasons why a roundabout is attractive, but we bring this to you because we don’t have a way to fund it,” she said.

House said he was concerned about the safety of a signal there, noting that people would speed up to try to make the light so they wouldn’t have to wait for the next cycle.

“That has fatality written all over it,” House said. “I don’t think it’s going to be better, I think it’s going to be worse, from a safety perspective.”

He encouraged the city to look for other contractors that could work within the city’s budget.

Councilmen Dale Francisco and Bendy White said they supported moving forward on the signal because it was more financially feasible for the city.

Making needed improvements while being able to fund the projects is a problem shared by many governments, White said.

“I think this is emblematic of our nation’s transportation system,” he said, and opposed looking at funding the remainder of the project from reserves.

Anderson said the Public Works Department could go back and discuss what kinds of features could be reduced with the roundabout to save money.

“We all agree, this is the more elegant solution,” Andersen said.

Mayor Helene Schneider asked Anderson to present the council with any cost savings staff is able to find.

