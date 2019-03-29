Pixel Tracker

Council Picks Firm for Guadalupe’s LeRoy Park, Community Center Rehabilitation

Facilities are getting a makeover funded by federal community development block grant of $4.5 million

Guadalupe’s LeRoy Park Click to view larger
Guadalupe’s LeRoy Park and community center will get a grant-funded makeover. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 29, 2019 | 3:27 p.m.

Guadalupe’s LeRoy Park and community center will receive a major, much-needed makeover funded by federal grants.

The Guadalupe City Council this week unanimously approved hiring Andrew Goodwin Designs for architectural, engineer and landscaping design services.

The San Luis Obispo-based firm, picked from a field of five teams that submitted their qualifications, will receive $423,590 for its work. 

“It’s been a passion of love for me and for my firm for the past year and a half or so,” Andrew Goodwin said, adding that some of his team members live in the Santa Maria Valley.

“We will pour our heart and soul into this project,” he said.

In 2017, the city received a $4.5-million community development block grant from the federal Housing and Urban Development Department to rehabilitate the park and community center. Guadalupe hired Rural Community Development Corporation of California to help administer the grant. 

The community center, which has housed programs for the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Maria Valley, will receive a significant renovation and expansion after decades of serving the city.

Now roughly 4,000 square feet, the building’s footprint would grow to accommodate the future home of the city’s branch library and classrooms.

During a workshop in the fall, community members suggested a skate park, amphitheater, barbecue stations, play structure, exercise stations, running/walking path, recreation field, and covered picnic areas for the space.

The city will present a preliminary design concept to the public during a workshop before final elements are chosen, and the City Council will ultimately approve the final design for the project.

The schedule calls for construction documents to be completed by January 2020, followed by soliciting bids. 

Construction work tentatively would start in early 2020 and be done approximately a year later, according to the city.

“It will be a really nice facility when it’s done,” Steve Kahn, Guadalupe’s interim public works director/engineer, said after the meeting.

LeRoy Park is Guadalupe’s oldest park and for a long time was its only park. 

