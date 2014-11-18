Santa Barbara Council to Take Bridge Discussion to Court, Gets Drought Update

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday looked at the status of updating one of the city's most visible bridges and received an update on the drought situation.

The council voted to move forward to take an eminent domain discussion to trial after an agreement could not be reached with a private property owner, an agreement that would allow the Cabrillo Boulevard bridge to be replaced.

The property sits at 13 E. Cabrillo Blvd. and is the site of the former Rusty's Pizza. Because the building is physically attached to the bridge that is deteriorating and needs to be replaced, the building's owner is asking for compensation for the replacement of the restaurant building and compensation for the easements needed to do construction.

When the bridge is reconstructed, the building cannot be rebuilt on the bridge because it would violate federal guidelines.

The project, largely paid for by federal transportation dollars, will cost $26.7 million, and of that, $4.1 million is the city's responsibility.

The city awarded the construction contract in October, and the contractor is on site.

The city has been in negotiations with the property owner since 2009 and had made two offers to the property owner, according to Bruce Beech, an attorney specializing in eminent domain that has been hired by the city. The property owner made a counter-offer, which the city has rejected.

If the matter goes to trial, it would start a year or more from the time the complaint is filed, which is expected to be next week, Beech said.

Steve Amerikaner, attorney for the Castagnola family, which owns the property, said the family understands the need for the project and support it.

"We've come to a point where we have to rely on the court to determine compensation," she said.

The city agreed to move forward to trial with a 6-1 vote, with Councilman Dale Francisco voting against the item.

The council also got an update on the city's drought numbers.

The National Weather Service's forecasts this winter is for a weak El Niño, and the city is "hoping for the best, while planning for the worst," said Joshua Haggmark, the city's acting water resources manager. Even if a strong El Niño were to materialize, it would not end the drought, he said.

City residents are still conserving water, and the city met its target of a 20 percent water reduction in October. As long as the city continues with that level of conservation, it will have enough water to meet its needs for the year, Haggmark said.

The city is also looking to purchase 4,500 acres of water to meet its needs for the next two years, looking for additional supplies until the desal plant is opened.

A possible aquifer in the Goleta Valley was discussed, and the city is looking into talking with that aquifer's owner as a possible source of water for the city, Haggmark said.

A coastal development permit application was submitted for the desalination plant on Oct. 31 to the California Coastal Commission. The facility is expected to open in the summer of 2016.

The COMB pumping project is on standby, "which is a good thing," Haggmark said, and that all cities on the South Coast are conserving, which means less of a draw on Lake Cachuma.

Recent water main breaks were also talked about, and the city has had five main breaks between Halloween and Nov. 6, four water main breaks and one service connection break.

Aging infrastructure and temperature changes sent the pipes over the edge, Haggmark said, and reminded council that the city has about 40 to 60 main breaks a year.

"It is rather high," he said, because of the infrastructure, which has been delayed on repairs because of the drought.

Because pipes have to be filled with water and tested when they are replaced, the city decided to postpone those repairs until after the drought and will be put in place at an accelerated level after, Haggmark said, adding that the water used to test the pipes still exceed that which is lost in the breaks.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper