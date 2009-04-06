Friday, June 15 , 2018, 10:59 am | Partly Cloudy 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Council Weighs a Play for Children’s Museum

Declaring the proposed project a "community priority" will help establish a long-sought site plan

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 6, 2009 | 2:01 p.m.

Looking at what could be Santa Barbara’s largest children’s museum, the Santa Barbara City Council will be discussing whether the project can be classified as a “community priority” during Tuesday afternoon’s council meeting.

The proposed Children’s Museum of Santa Barbara, which would reach out to children ages 2-10, has been a work in progress for years and museum proponents and city employees have been searching for a possible location since the early 1990s. Attempts to put the museum on a West Anapamu Street lot were abandoned after studies concluded the property was too small to accommodate the 14,000-square-foot building.

In 2007, the City Council directed the Redevelopment Agency to negotiate exclusively with the Children’s Museum on the property at 125 State St., which is owned by the RDA and is adjacent to the Amtrak station, 209 State St. The site has been considered for other projects, including a surface parking lot and a visitor’s information center. The project must be designated as a community priority to qualify for the half-acre location.

A project meets “community priority” and advances the public’s benefit if it’s determined “necessary to meet present or projected needs directly related to public health, safety or general welfare.” Santa Barbara’s municipal code gets more specific and defines “general welfare” as a “community priority project which has broad public benefit (for example: museums, child-care facilities, or community centers) and which is not principally operated for private profit.”

Paul Selwyn, who acts as the board president for the CMSB, said he felt the project should be considered a community priority, because it would encourage young children to learn about the world around them.

Selwyn was instrumental in starting the Children’s Museum of Los Angeles in 1979, and served as its board president for several years. That museum is facing the possibility of bankruptcy, for a myriad of reasons, including its remote location near the Hansen Dam in the San Fernando Valley, fundraising woes related to one of its primary benefactors, and turnover of the museum’s board and staff.

“When I moved to Santa Barbara, I discovered there wasn’t a children’s museum, and it disturbed me,” he said. “I don’t think people really understand the value of these museums.”

Selwyn acknowledged a smaller children’s museum that existed in the La Cumbre Plaza in the 1990s, but said that this new museum would be a much larger undertaking.

Calling the Lower State Street site “fabulous,” Selwyn said the location is advantageous to both the museum and the city, and having the train station next door will serve to draw others from outside the area.

“We’ll be serving more than just the locals,” he said.

In fact, a 2002 feasibility study estimates an attendance of 90,000 in the museum’s first year, with 72,000 attending annually afterward.

Granting the project as a “community priority” would not signal project approval, however.

The council will also be discussing a memorandum of understanding between the Redevelopment Agency and the museum, which would outline the project description and set in motion environmental review.

The MOU outlines the concept of the building, which would be two stories and contain more than 8,800 square feet of indoor and outdoor exhibits, many of which would be interactive, Selwyn said, encouraging a kind of “stealth learning ... because it’s not just a play area, it’s an educational area.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 