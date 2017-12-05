Monday, April 16 , 2018, 12:58 pm | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Councilman Randy Rowse Makes One More Plea to Block Retail Marijuana Stores

Santa Barbara City Council Reaffirms Up to 5 Retail Dispensaries, Some Possibly on State Street, Milpas Street

Despite strong opposition from Councilman Randy Rowse, the Santa Barbara City Council voted 5-2 on Tuesday to approve up to five retail marijuana outlets in the city. Click to view larger
Despite strong opposition from Councilman Randy Rowse, the Santa Barbara City Council voted 5-2 on Tuesday to approve up to five retail marijuana outlets in the city. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | December 5, 2017 | 9:50 p.m.

In a dramatic meeting, Councilman Randy Rowse made one last plea to his colleagues on the Santa Barbara City Council Tuesday, urging them to reject retail marijuana dispensaries and instead approve a fulfillment center that makes home deliveries.

He failed.

“It’s only about revenues,” said Rowse, who owns the Paradise Cafe. “You can’t point to a community that is suddenly better because of these things.”

Although the council approved up to five retail marijuana outlets at its meeting two weeks ago, Rowse pulled the item from the routine consent agenda and said, “I am going to beg the council’s indulgence.”

Rowse said the council rushed through approval at the meeting before Thanksgiving.

“We blew through it like water coming out of a firehouse,” Rowse said.

The City Council voted to allow five recreational storefronts, an unlimited amount of wholesale cultivation centers, and up to six plants for personal use at home, with only one allowed outdoors.

The retail centers could be located on State Street.

Recreational marijuana will become legal in California on Jan. 1.

Rowse said he doesn’t want marijuana stores on State Street and people shouldn’t be allowed to grow the drug outdoors either.

“If we allow neighborhoods to grow marijuana outdoors, we might have people sensitive to those odors,” Rowse said.

Rowse forced the council to take roll call votes on each item and the council voted the same way each time: 5-2, with Rowse and Dominguez in opposition.

Dominguez, who represents Santa Barbara’s Eastside, is opposed to a concentration of retail outlets on Milpas Street, where a medical dispensary is already permitted.

He also wants to push the minimum distance of a retail center from 600 to 800 feet away from schools.

Dominguez’s district includes Santa Barbara High School, Santa Barbara Junior High School, Franklin School and other schools.

The councilmen had backing from Pete Dal Bello, a Santa Barbara-native who owns property on Santa Barbara’s Eastside.

Dal Bello has been a vocal critic of an approved medical dispensary at 114 N. Milpas Street. Now there’s the potential for retail dispensaries, he said.

“What if the dispensary on Milpas was in your neighborhood,” Dal Bello asked the council. He also called out Councilman Frank Hotchkiss for supporting retail marijuana.

“I never thought a Realtor would help lower my property values,” Dal Bello said.

Dal Bello said he’s tired of Milpas and the Eastside being a dumping ground.

“The anger on the Eastside is growing, including among people a lot tougher than I am, some of whom, I don’t even know,” Dal Bello said.

Santa Barbara resident Bonnie Raisin agreed.

“I am totally against the ingestion of marijuana,” Raisin said. “I am opposed to dispensaries of any kind, of any number on Milpas Street.”

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 