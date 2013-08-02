Friday, June 22 , 2018, 4:47 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Councilman Hotchkiss Thrown From Horse Before Parade

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | August 2, 2013 | 2:42 p.m.

Santa Barbara City Councilman Frank Hotchkiss was thrown off his horse in the staging ground for the Old Spanish Days Historical Parade on Friday, and was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Firefighters and paramedics responded to the call at about 11:45 a.m., and took Hotchkiss to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital as a precaution, since head and neck injuries are a big concern when falling from that height, fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado said.

“It’s a big distance,” he noted.

Hotchkiss, reached by telephone Friday afternoon, said most of his lower left back was very sore, and hospital staff were checking to make sure nothing was broken, but he hopes to be up and about in a day or two.

“I was at Pershing Park before the parade,” he said. “It’s a good thing, too; all of a sudden my horse shied and bucked me kind of straight up in the air. I landed flat on my back on the grass.”

He has ridden horses many times before, but had never been on that particular horse, he said.

The animal apparently was spooked when Hotchkiss pulled off his hat to wave to someone.

The Historical Parade is one of the largest equestrian parades in the country, and has hundreds of riders on horseback making their way up State Street every year for Old Spanish Days.

City firefighters also responded to an incident involving a fall from a horse near the end of the parade on Micheltorena Street, Mercado said. A man and woman were riding the same horse and it's unclear whether the horse tripped or was spooked, but both people ended up on the ground, according to City Fire. 

Both people were taken to the hospital on backboards, as a cervical spine precaution. They complained of back and neck pain, responding firefighters said. It's normal for City Fire to respond to a few incidents at the parade every year, though the riders who come out for Fiesta are usually very experienced, they noted. 

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 