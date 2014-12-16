Countdown to 2015 at New Year’s Eve Storytime Party at Goleta Library

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org . All library programs are free and open to the public.

This special storytime will include dancing, singing, crafts and even a midnight toast in the multipurpose room of the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites all ages to the Goleta Library to help ring in the new year during a New Year’s Eve Storytime Party at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 31.

