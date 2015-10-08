Counting Crows Rock the Santa Barbara Bowl

Advice

Counting Crows performed at the Santa Barbara Bowl to a sold-out house last week and while completely dominating their fans with their music, they showed that they are still as good as ever.

Performing some of their old hits, as well as some of their new songs made from their most recent album Somewhere Under Wonderland 2014, made a nice mix for the evening.

Some of their older songs that they performed were, “Mr. Jones,” “Omaha,” “A Long December,” and “Big Yellow Taxi” and a few of their newer songs were “Earthquake Driver” and “Scarecrow.”

The evening went nonstop with each song energizing the next; It was an adrenaline rush for sure, a great night of rock ’n roll that will not soon be forgotten!

Counting Crows formed in Berkeley in 1991 and gained popularity after the debut album, August and Everything After, in 1993. It featured the hit single, “Mr. Jones.”

Band members include Adam Duritz (lead vocals and piano), David Beyson (guitar), Charlie Gillingham (accordion, keyboards), Dan Vickrey (lead guitar), David lmmergluck (guitar, banjo, mandolin), Jim Bogios (drums) and Millard Powers (bass).

They have sold more than 20 million albums worldwide and received a 2004 Academy Award nomination for their song “Accidentally in Love,” which was included in the film Shrek 2.



Setlist for the Santa Barbara Bowl:

Sullivan Street

Elvis Went to Hollywood

Mr. Jones

Earthquake Driver

Colorblind

Start Again

(Teenage Fanclub cover)

Omaha

Cover Up the Sun

St. Robinson in His Cadillac Dream

Miami

Children in Bloom

God of Ocean Tides

Goodnight Elisabeth / Pale Blue Eyes

(The Velvet Underground cover)

Big Yellow Taxi

(Joni Mitchell cover)

Scarecrow

A Long December

Palisades Park

Hanginaround

Rain King

Holiday in Spain

— Gary Lambert is a Noozhawk contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.