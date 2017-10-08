Santa Barbara Country Music Fans Raise Funds for Las Vegas Massacre Victims

Country music fans gathered in Santa Barbara Sunday evening for music, dancing and fun — all to benefit the victims of the Las Vegas Massacre.

The Got Country! Dance Team joined up with the Creekside Restaurant & Bar for the event, with all proceeds going to the victims of the mass shooting on Oct. 1.

“We wanted to do something to support the victims and families and this is the only way we know how,” said Jac Abbott, a Got Country! team member. "Several of our friends and Got Country! Team members were at the Route 91 music festival so it hit close to home and we needed to give back.”

Those attending the event were asked to make a minimum donation, and several local businesses and vendors donated their time, services and products.

DJ Skip Stecker provided the music and Open Air Photobooth offered photo services.

Dancing and lessons were provided for the event, which was family friendly and geared to people of all ages.

