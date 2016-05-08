Country Music Dance Proponent Takes First Two-Step Toward Dream at Butler Event Center in Goleta

The honky-tonk enthusiast who pushed hard for a country music dance hall at the former Elephant Bar Restaurant site on Santa Barbara Airport property now has a venue to try out his plans.

Clint Orr has the Butler Event Center at 5555 Hollister Ave. in Old Town Goleta to host his “Wild West Wednesdays” and country dancing workshops, which started last week.

“I’ll keep the Butler Event Center open every Wednesday until the day I die or build a bigger better dance hall,” Orr told Noozhawk in an email.

“This is no fluke, I’ve been working on this for 25 years.”

Orr said he hopes to build an “Airport Honky Tonk” on Lopez Road, across Hollister Avenue from the old Elephant Bar at 521 Firestone Road, which is now home to High Sierra Grill, but airport officials say they’ve heard no proposals from him.

Warren Butler, owner of the Butler Event Center, said Orr has the space every Wednesday night for now, as a chance for him to develop his idea and see if it can work.

The country dancing makes sense for the center, which often hosts nonprofit organizations and has salsa on Thursdays, he said.

Orr submitted a proposal to lease the former Elephant Bar building on behalf of the California Country Dance Foundation, a nonprofit organization he created and leads, but High Sierra Grill ultimately got the space.

Orr wanted to turn the place into a “cowboy dance hall.”

His “Wild West Wednesdays” are scheduled at the Butler Event Center from 4 p.m. to midnight for at least six weeks, he told Noozhawk.

“This is not a performing art, it’s social dance to America’s music where the guy actually asks a gal to dance, actually learns the most popular leads in the USA & the gals actually follow,” he wrote in a promotional email.

“Heck, the guys might even pick up some manners and stop texting for three whole hours along the way.”

