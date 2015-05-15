Monday, June 18 , 2018, 11:47 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Country Music Duo Montgomery Gentry to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

Troy Gentry and Eddie Montgomery joined forces to establish Montgomery Gentry in 1999.
By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | May 15, 2015 | 7:22 a.m.

Montgomery Gentry, one of the most identifiable duos in country music history, will perform their greatest hits and tracks off their brand-new album when their North American tour reaches the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 4.

Tickets for the show are $75, $85 and $95.

After three years of writing and recording, popular country music duo Montgomery Gentry have emerged with a new album, Folks Like Us, and they’re hitting the road to share their latest work with their loyal fan base.

Troy Gentry and Eddie Montgomery joined forces to establish Montgomery Gentry in 1999. They took the country music scene by storm with their debut single “Hillbilly Shoes.” The song’s infectious guitar riff paired with Gentry’s high-octane lead vocal made it the perfect song to kick off the group’s debut album, Tattoos & Scars.

In 1999, they were crowned as the favorite new country artist at the American Music Awards. They also won Duo of the Year in 2000 for both the Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association. The two boys from Kentucky would go on to sell millions of albums and give fans a brand of traditional country with loads of outlaw attitude.

Montgomery Gentry have posted five No. 1 songs  — “Something to Be Proud of,” “If You Ever Stop Loving Me,” “Lucky Man,” “Back When I Knew It All” and “Roll With Me” — among their 14 Top 10 hits.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this country music duo when they take the stage in one of the most popular music venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist the Chumash Casino Resort.

