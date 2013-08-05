Country Music’s Lorrie Morgan, Pam Tillis Bringing Grits & Glamour Tour to Chumash Casino

Country music stars Lorrie Morgan and Pam Tillis have joined forces to create the Grits & Glamour Tour, which will hit the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. Tickets for the show are $35, $45 and $55.

Morgan and Tillis have sold a combined 18 million records and recorded 28 Top 10 hits throughout their careers. Their “Grits & Glamour” collaboration began in 2009, but they just released their first album, Dos Divas, as a duo on July 23.

The first single off the album, “I Know What You Did Last Night,” has received glowing reviews and is available on iTunes.

On tour, their show is loosely scripted with a lot of good-natured ribbing but also features off-the-cuff remarks that sling back and forth. They add tight harmonies to each other’s classic material as well as new and original music from their most recent recordings.

Tillis, who is the daughter of country legend Mel Tillis, has racked up 14 Top 5 hits, including “Mi Vida Loca,” “In Between Dances,” “Don’t Tell Me What to Do,” “When You Walk in the Room” and “Maybe It Was Memphis.”

Morgan is best known for her No. 1 hits “Five Minutes,” “What Part of No” and “I Didn’t Know My Own Strength.” She debuted in 1975 in a performance with her dad, George Morgan, at the Grand Ole Opry. In 1984, the 25-year-old Morgan earned the distinction of being the youngest singer to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see these two great names in country music share the stage in the intimate, 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash. You can also visit the website by clicking here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.