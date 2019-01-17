Pixel Tracker

Country Music Star Randy Houser Performing at Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for Chumash Casino Resort | January 17, 2019 | 6:44 a.m.
Randy Houser
Randy Houser

Singer-songwriter Randy Houser brings his North American tour to the Santa Ynez Valley for a night of country music, 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom. Tickets are $39, $44, $49, $54 and $59.

Houser is touring in support of his latest album, Magnolia, which was released Jan. 11, and will be accompanied by a full-length film of the same name.

The title draws its name from Houser's home state of Mississippi, the Magnolia State, where the platinum-selling artist has been cultivating a homegrown, organic sound over the past two years.

The film will feature live performances by Houser and follow a storyline that embodies the sentiment of the album’s lyrics.

The first track off the new album, “What Whiskey Does,” featuring Hillary Lindsey, was released in 2018 and became a Top 40 hit on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. It’s yet another example of success for Houser, who was writing hits for country stars before he was signed as an artist in 2008.

His first album, Anything Goes, featured a title track that cracked the Top 20 on the Hot Country chart, and “Boots On,” which climbed to No. 2 in 2009.

Houser’s first No. 1 hit, “How Country Feels,” was the title track to his third studio album, which also featured the No. 1 smash “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight” and Top 5 hits “Goodnight Kiss” and “Like a Cowboy.”

The singles “How Country Feels” and “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight” were certified platinum and put Houser on the country music map in 2013.

His fourth studio album, Fired Up, was carried by the chart-topping “We Went,” which lit up the country scene in 2016.

Prior to his success as an artist, Houser lived as a songwriter, co-writing singles including "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk" by Trace Adkins, "Back That Thing Up" by Justin Moore, and "My Cowboy" by country pop artist Jessie James.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Mike Traphagen for Chumash Casino Resort.

 

