Country Star Sara Evans Bringing U.S. Tour to Chumash Casino Resort

Country music star Sara Evans will perform tracks off her new album and her greatest hits when she brings her U.S. tour to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23.

Tickets for the show are $35, $45, $55, $65 and $75.

Evans, who has proven to be one of country music’s most consistent and popular artists, is back with a tour in support of her latest album, Slow Me Down, which was released in March. It peaked at No. 2 on the Top Country Albums chart and cracked the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart.

She took the country music genre by storm in 1997 with the combination of stunning beauty and a head-turning voice that belongs in the same league with Martina McBride and Reba McEntire. Evans has three platinum-certified albums and a host of No. 1 hits, including "No Place That Far," "Born to Fly," "Suds in the Bucket," "A Real Fine Place to Start" and “A Little Bit Stronger.”

She has also won one award each from Billboard, the Academy of Country Music, the Country Music Association and Broadcast Music Incorporated (BMI).

In addition to her music, Evans is an accomplished author of three books with co-writer Rachel Hauck and writes a lifestyle blog, “A Real Fine Place,” with her sister-in-law, Kaelin “K.K.” Evans. She was the first country artist to compete on ABC’s popular Dancing with the Stars, and she’s been named one of People Magazine’s “50 Most Beautiful People.”

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this one-of-a-kind performer when she takes the stage in one of the most popular music venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.