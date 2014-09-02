Friday, June 8 , 2018, 12:52 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Country Music Star Trace Adkins to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | September 2, 2014 | 3:44 p.m.

Country music’s Trace Adkins will bring his trademark baritone vocals to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25.

Tickets for the show are $55, $65, $75, $85 and $95.

Adkins has sold more than 10 million albums since releasing his debut, Dreamin’ Out Loud, in 1996, and he has scored four No. 1 country hits with “(This Ain’t) No Thinkin’ Thing” (1997), “Ladies Love Country Boys” (2007), “You’re Gonna Miss This” (2008), which is also his highest Billboard Hot 100 peak at No. 12, and “Hillbilly Bone” (2009-10), a duet with Blake Shelton.

The Grammy-nominated member of the Grand Ole Opry is also a television personality, actor, author, spokesman for the Wounded Warrior Program and the American Red Cross, and has performed seven USO Tours.

Throughout early 2014, Adkins stepped out of the spotlight to face personal loss and setbacks head-on. Now, the rugged entertainer is set to re-enter the spotlight with his six-piece band, the Sarepta Gentleman’s Club.

“I’m excited, recharged and ready to get back on the road. I owe a debt of gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of encouragement and support over the past few months,” Adkins stated in a press release. “It’s hard to put into words how much comfort you take from hearing ‘We’ve got your back.’ So these shows are for you guys. Thanks.”

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this popular country music artist when he takes the stage in one of the most popular music venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

