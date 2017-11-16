Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:28 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Country Musician Clint Black Back at Chumash Casino Resort

'Loving Blind' and 'Like the Rain' among Black's single hits

Clinton Black
Clinton Black (Photo via Chumash Casino Resort)
By Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort | November 16, 2017 | 9:38 a.m.

Singer, songwriter, musician, record producer and actor Clint Black is returning to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15. Tickets for the show are $45, $55 and $65.

Black, born in Long Branch, N.J., grew up in a musical household. He taught himself to play the harmonica before he was 13 and learned to play guitar by the time he was 15.

Black joined his brothers in their small band and played at weekend family backyard barbecues for neighbors.

His professional career began in the early 1980s when he supported himself by singing at lounges as a solo singer and guitarist.  In the late '80s he signed with RCA and his first album Killing Time was released.

The album became both a critical and commercial success. He won the Country Music Association’s Horizon Award for best newcomer in 1989, and five of his singles from his debut album reached No. 1 on the country music charts.

For the next two decades, Black went on to release more than a dozen studio albums. He topped the charts with many of his single releases, including “Loving Blind,” “A Better Man,” “Like the Rain” and “When I Said I Do.”

He has won a total of eight prestigious awards from the Academy of Country Music, the American Music Awards and the Country Music Association.

Having sold more than 20 million albums throughout his country music career, Black was honored with the title of the 48th inductee into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.

There he joined the ranks of country music all-stars Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson, and George Jones.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.

 
