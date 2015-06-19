Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 12:49 pm | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Country Music’s The Swon Brothers to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

The Swon Brothers, Zach and Colton, got their big break on NBC’s “The Voice.” The country-music duo are set to perform July 9 in the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom.
The Swon Brothers, Zach and Colton, got their big break on NBC’s “The Voice.” The country-music duo are set to perform July 9 in the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom. (Contributed photo)
By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | June 19, 2015 | 3:35 p.m.

The Swon Brothers, the sibling duo who won the hearts of fans during their breakthrough performances on NBC’s The Voice, will perform their special brand of country music at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 9.

Tickets for the show are $20.

Following their Top 15 debut hit, “Later On,” The Swon Brothers (Zach and Colton) are continuing to climb into the spotlight, playing to capacity crowds all over the country.

The duo released their major-label album debut, The Swon Brothers, on Oct. 14, 2014, putting their stamp on the 11-song collection by co-producing with Mark Bright, who also formerly produced albums for Carrie Underwood and Sara Evans.

The brothers have received CMA and ACM nominations in the “Vocal Duo of the Year” category and most recently were nominated for a CMT Music Award for “Later On” as “Duo Video of the Year.”

Honored with the Rising Star award by the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, the Muskogee, Okla., natives have been charming fans with their incredible sibling harmonies and fun-loving personalities since childhood. This past winter they toured with Brad Paisley on his Country Nation World Tour, and they will be on the road all summer with a slate of “Swoncerts” on tap at fairs and major festivals nationwide.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this talented sibling duo when they take the stage in one of the most popular music venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

