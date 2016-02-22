Country Rockers Parmalee to Headline Mainstage at 125th Annual Santa Barbara County Fair

​Parmalee may have gotten its start in a tiny two-stoplight town but the band is making a big mark on the country music scene and will bring its small-town, big-sound to the Santa Barbara County Fair opening day.

The band will perform at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Firestone 805 and Figueroa Mountain Hoppy Poppy concert series on the KCOY Main Stage Wednesday, July 13, 2016

Santa Maria Fairpark CEO Richard Persons said it’s exciting to have Parmalee hit the stage for this year’s 125th annual Santa Barbara County Fair.

“Having Parmalee perform at the fair is going to be a real treat. Their music resonates with a lot of country music fans in our community, and we’re expecting to see some exciting things from this band,” Persons said.

Parmalee’s country rock sound has its roots in the bluegrass, traditional country, southern rock and blues covers the guys grew up hearing their families play. It’s a sound that’s winning over country music fans everywhere and gaining the accolades to prove it.

The band’s debut single “Musta Had a Good Time” was voted No. 1 for four consecutive weeks on SiriusXM’s The Highway “Hot 30 LIVE” countdown and has been featured in national sporting event broadcasts.

Parmalee's multi-week No. 1 hit song “Carolina” became the longest climbing single by a duo or group in the 24-year history of the Billboard Country Airplay Chart, and its latest hit, “Close Your Eyes,” recently became its second consecutive Top 3 hit on country radio.

The band’s debut country album, Feels Like Carolina, has earned critical praise from People, The New York Times, USA Today, Newsday, Billboard and more.

In 2014, Parmalee earned a semi-finalist nod for the Academy of Country Music’s coveted New Artist of the Year award and won a 2014 Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Country Group.

The group also toured with one of country’s leading male vocalists, Jake Owen, on his Days of Gold Tour.

Even with all that star power, Parmalee’s performance at the Santa Barbara County Fair is free with admission.

This year marks the 125th year of the Santa Barbara County Fair. The fair takes place July 13-17 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Admission is still only $10 for regular admission.

For more information, visit www.santamariafairpark.com or like the park on Facebook.

— Shelly Cone represents the Santa Maria Fair Park.