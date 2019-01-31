Country Singer Clay Walker to Perform at Santa Barbara County Fair

This summer, get set to stay up late and dance under the stars at the Santa Barbara County Fair, where country singer Clay Walker will take to the stage Thursday, July 11, singing such hits as “What’s It to You,” “Live Until I Die” and “If I Could Make Living.”

Clark’s performance on the KCOY Main Stage is part of the Bud Light Concert Series. The concert is free with paid admission to the fair.

In addition to some old favorites, Walker will share a few fresh singles off his latest album Long Live the Cowboy. The album dropped last week includes hit songs “Napkin,” “Right Now” and “Working on Me.”

A fierce work ethic, energetic stage presence, and a sense of knowing what it takes to please an audience have helped Walker carve out a successful career with a string of hits.

He first topped the Billboard country singles chart in 1993 with “What’s It to You,” followed by his second No. 1 hit, “Live Until I Die.”

Since then, the man who once persuaded a radio DJ to play his tape back when he was a 16-year-old working the night desk at a Super 8 Motel, has placed 31 songs on the Billboard’s singles chart.

Those songs, including “Dreaming with my Eyes Open,” “If I Could Make a Living,” “This Woman and This Man” and “Rumor Has It,” have shaped Clark's career and created fond memories for country music fans.

“Clay Walker is a country music classic. With his energy and those songs-you-know-by-heart, we can’t wait to see the outstanding show he delivers for fair attendees,” said Richard Persons, Santa Barbara County Fair CEO.

Walker is known for never putting less than 100 percent into everything he does. The same dedication the Houston resident puts into recording his music and his live performances he’s put toward his health since he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1996.

One of his proudest accomplishments, he said, includes having placed seventh in the cutting horse competition at the Houston Livestock Rodeo, the largest rodeo in the United States.

Walker founded Band Against MS (BAMS) to fight the disease and has raised more than $2 million for the cause.

His philanthropic endeavors extend toward the men and women who served in the armed forces. He co-founded Military Warriors Support Foundation (MillitaryWarriors.org). The organization awards mortgage-free homes to wounded heroes injured in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Santa Barbara County Fair runs July 10-14. For more information, visit www.santamariafairpark.com.

— Shelly Cone for Santa Barbara County Fair.