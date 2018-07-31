Tuesday, July 31 , 2018, 6:35 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Country Stars Bring Roots & Boots to Chumash Resort

By Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort | July 31, 2018 | 4:36 p.m.
Sammy Kershaw
Aaron Tippin
Three American country music stars, Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye, have joined forces and hit the road with the Roots & Boots '90S Electric Throwdown tour.

The tour will make its way to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31. Tickets for the show are $55, $70 and $85.

Concert-goers can expect to get down with Kershaw’s modern honky-tonk style, hear Tippin’s deep Southern twang and feel the emotion of Raye’s timeless ballads.

Collin Raye
Throughout his career, Kershaw has released 16 studio albums, of which three received platinum certifications and two gold certifications.

More than 25 of his singles have reached Top 40 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, with his biggest hit, “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,” earning the No.1 spot in 1993.

Kershaw’s best-known Top 10 hits include, but are not limited to, “Cadillac Style,” “Anywhere But Here,” “Haunted Heart,” “I Can’t Reach Her Anymore” and “Love of My Life.”

Tippin became popular with his debut single “You’ve Got to Stand for Something” in the early '90s. This track became a popular anthem for American soldiers fighting in the Gulf War and helped to establish himself as a neo traditional country act.

Since his debut, Tippin has released nine studio albums and two compilations, with five gold certifications and one platinum certification among them. He has charted more than 30 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

His No. 1 singles include “There Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong with the Radio,” “That’s as Close as I’ll Get to Loving You” and “Kiss This.”

Raye first hit the country music scene as Bubba Wray of the country music group The Wrays. Raye made his solo debut in 1991 with the album All I Can Be, which produced his first No. 1 hit “Love, Me.”

This debut album was the first of four consecutive albums to achieve platinum certification in the U.S. for the sales of 1 million copies each.

Throughout his career, Raye has recorded 11 studio albums and charted 30 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. In addition to “Love, Me,” his No. 1 hits include “In This Life,” “My Kind of Girl” and “I Can Still Feel You.”

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.

 

