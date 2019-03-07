Pixel Tracker

Country’s Rising Stars Maddie & Tae Onstage at Santa Barbara County Fair

By Shelly Cone for Santa Barbara County Fair | March 7, 2019 | 6:47 p.m.
Maddie & Tae.
With a highly anticipated album, a crop of accolades, and their latest single firing up the charts, the singer-songwriter duo Maddie & Tae are stars on the rise, but they’ll be shining brightly from the KCOY Main Stage at the Santa Barbara County Fair this summer.

The July 13 performance is part of the Bud Light Concert Series at the Santa Maria Fairpark. The concert is free with paid admission to the fair.

The Academy of Country Music just nominated Maddie & Tae for Country Music Awards’ Duo of the Year honor. And Forbes has called their latest compilation one of the most anticipated country albums of 2019.

Their latest single, the up-tempo “Tourist in this Town,” tells the story of rediscovering a hometown that is now haunted by heartbreak.

“We’re fortunate to have this talented duo perform at the Santa Barbara County Fair. It will be a real treat for audiences to see these rising stars,” said Santa Maria Fairpark CEO Richard Persons.

Earning platinum status with their song “Girl in a Country Song,” has made Maddie & Tae the third female duo in Billboard Country Singles Chart history to peak their debut song at No. 1.

The song, featured on their breakout album START HERE, was one of 11 tracks written by the duo. The video for the song racked up more than 38 million views and earned the CMA Video of the Year award.
 
Maddie & Tae have won both Favorite Country Artist and Favorite Country Song for Gold-certified “Fly” at the 2016 Radio Disney Music Awards. They have previously been nominated for ACM, CMT and CMA awards, and received critical acclaim from NPR, Entertainment Weekly, The Washington Post and Glamour.

Maddie & Tae have toured with Lee Brice, Dierks Bentley and Brad Paisley, and have appeared on the Late Show with David Letterman, TODAY, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Live! with Kelly and Michael.

This year they’ll be on the road with Carrie Underwood for her Cry Pretty 360 Tour.
 
The duo has shared their talents with the fashion world as well, partnering with Bloomingdales for a special collection of clothing and accessories.

The Santa Barbara County Fair runs July 10-14 at the Santa Maria Fairpark. For more information, visit www.santamariafairpark.com.

— Shelly Cone for Santa Barbara County Fair.

 

