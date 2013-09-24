Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 9:24 am | Fog 59º

 
 
 
 

County Sees Little Change in Poverty, Median Income Levels

By Anabel Merino for CAUSE | September 24, 2013 | 10:10 a.m.

New census data from the American Community Survey showed the poverty rate in Santa Barbara County remained high at 16.3 percent in 2012, despite record highs in the stock market and corporate profits.

Median income was virtually unchanged at $61,890.

The local data reflect national trends where average working families are not sharing in the gains of overall productivity and economic growth.

The most significant change from last year was the jump in the poverty rate in Santa Maria from 17.2 percent to 23.5 percent, largely due to low-income families moving to the city from higher cost parts of the county in search of affordable housing.

Future policy changes like the implementation of the Affordable Care Act and the possibility of comprehensive immigration reform have the potential to reduce poverty in the region.

Income, Health Insurance and Poverty in Santa Barbara County in 2012

» Median income — Santa Barbara County, $61,890; Santa Barbara, $64,766; Santa Maria, $44,349

» Uninsurance rate — Santa Barbara County, 18.6 percent; Santa Barbara, 21.8 percent; Santa Maria, 28.2 percent

» Poverty rate — Santa Barbara County, 16.3 percent; Santa Barbara, 12 percent; Santa Maria, 23.5 percent

 — Anabel Merino is a community organizer for CAUSE.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 