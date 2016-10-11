County 3rd District Supervisorial Candidates to Present Views at Radio Debate Hosted by KCSB

The two candidates running for the 3rd District seat on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will face off in a debate this week hosted by UCSB's community radio station KCSB 91.9 FM. The debate takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday in Isla Vista Theater 2, 960 Embarcadero del Norte, Isla Vista.

Candidates Joan Hartmann and Bruce Porter received the most votes in a field of five candidates in the June primary; they face a run-off in November. At the debate, they will field questions from a panel of UCSB student journalists and share their views on important topics facing the 3rd District and the county as a whole.

The 3rd District covers a large and diverse geographic area, including Isla Vista, Goleta, the Gaviota Coast, Guadalupe and the Santa Ynez Valley. With some 23,000 residents, many of whom are college students, the electorate of Isla Vista has tremendous power to influence election results when they vote.

The debate is presented by KCSB News in association with The Bottom Line and The Daily Nexus. There will be a reception starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free and seating is general.

The debate will air live on 91.9 FM KCSB, which covers Santa Barbara County and portions of Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties. Listeners can also tune-in online at www.kcsb.org.

In coming months, the Board of Supervisors is set to weigh in on an array of important 3rd District issues, from Isla Vista’s self-governance efforts, to Chumash land and casino concerns and new winery regulations in the Santa Ynez Valley, to oil projects, and development along the Gaviota Coast. Supervisor Doreen Farr, who has held the 3rd District post since 2008, is not seeking re-election.

KCSB News, which produces a 5 p.m. weekday newscast, has been covering the 2016 elections since the June primaries. The KCSB News team, made up of student and volunteer reporters, has interviewed each of the candidates running to replace Rep. Lois Capps in the 24th Congressional District and 3rd District Board of Supervisor candidates, as well as candidates running for board of director seats on the Isla Vista Recreation and Park District and the new Isla Vista Community Services District, should voters in November vote in favor of the self-governance ordinance, which would create the Community Services District.

— Lisa Osborn for KCSB News.