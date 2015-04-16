County ADMHS Children’s Crisis Program Receives National Accreditation

The Santa Barbara County Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services (ADMHS) SAFTY Program — Safe Alternatives for Treating Youth — has received a three-year accreditation from the American Association of Suicidology, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to understanding and preventing suicide.

Operated throughout Santa Barbara County by Casa Pacifica, a Camarillo-based nonprofit organization contracted by ADMHS, SAFTY provides emergency and crisis field-based response for children and youth up to age 21. SAFTY staff members respond to an average of about 120 service calls per month.

“Community-based providers like Casa Pacifica and many others are essential to the Santa Barbara County system of care and recovery,” said Suzanne Grimmesey-Kirk, MFT, chief strategy officer for ADMHS. “These partnerships allow us to offer the kinds of specialized services that meet the behavioral health needs of our community."

The goal of the SAFTY program is to reduce the need for inpatient care and juvenile detention by helping families improve conflict resolution and communications skills and developing plans for managing future crises.

SAFTY may be contacted by calling 888.334.2777. Behavioral health services for adults may be arranged by calling the 24/7 Access Line at 888.868.1649.