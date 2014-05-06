County ADMHS, Social Services and Family Care Network Launch New Foster Care Program

The Santa Barbara County Department of Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services is collaborating with the county Department of Social Services and the Family Care Network to launch Intensive Therapeutic Foster Care (ITFC), a new program serving foster children and youth with serious emotional or mental health challenges.

ITFC is a highly successful, evidence-based, family-centered program that provides treatment and support to children and youth placed in specially trained and supported foster families.

The goal of ITFC is to advance foster children and youth quickly to permanent placements.

Therapeutic parents receive special training and guidance focused on trauma-informed care, as well as financial assistance.

Families interested in learning more about participating in this valuable community service may contact the Family Care Network toll-free at 866.781.3535, click here or email [email protected].

— Suzanne Grimmesey is a chief strategy officer for Santa Barbara County ADMHS.