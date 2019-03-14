County Animal Services Names Tara Diller as Director

Tara Diller has been hired as the animal services director for Santa Barbara County, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has announced

Diller has some 17 years of experience in the animal welfare industry and has worked successfully on innovative, lifesaving programs that have received local and national recognition.

Most recently, Diller served as the director of Ventura County Animal Services (VCAS), a division of the county of Ventura, operating two animal shelters housing nearly 450 animals at any given time.

For five years, Diller led the VCAS team in creating processes that increased the animal save rate in shelters from 79 percent to 93.3 percent with sustained results. She worked with staff, volunteers and stakeholders on strategies to reduce euthanasia, including rehabilitation, training, and fostering for animals.

Diller implemented a new user friendly app and website that allowed for greater community engagement, and enhanced lost-and-found services. During her time at VCAS, she also reduced the number of days animals spent in shelters with the length of stay dropping from 21 days on average to 14 days.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tara to our department," said Van Do-Reynoso, Public Health Department director. "She brings animal welfare expertise that will not only support County Animal Services, but will allow for innovative approaches to be developed internally and with our many partners.”

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to be chosen as the next director of Animal Services," said Diller, who begins her new role April 8.

"I am excited to work alongside a passionate and dedicated team of staff, volunteers, community partners, stakeholders, and the community who maintain a strong commitment to elevating the human-animal bond while continuing to ensure Santa Barbara County is a leader in the animal welfare movement.”

— Jackie Ruiz for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.