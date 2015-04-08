County Animal Services Offering Discount on Adoption Fees for Dogs 5 Years or Older

Every spring Santa Barbara County Animal Services’ shelters fill up with adoptable dogs, and those dogs that are over 5 years old are often forgotten. In order to bring attention to these “old friends” and be sure they get a “new beginning,” Animal Services is offering 50 percent off adoption fees for dogs 5 years or older throughout the month of April.

By 5 years old, dogs are well into their adult lives and have outgrown many of the puppy behaviors. They would rather lounge on the couch instead of chewing on shoes. Although they love long walks, they do not require as much exercise as a puppy and are just as happy to get an extra belly rub. They are eager to disprove the old saying “you can’t teach an old dog new tricks,” and they are eager to please. They still have years of love to give.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services’ shelters have around 40 dogs over the age of 5, which are looking for a “new beginning.” All adoptable dogs have been health checked, vaccinated, and spayed or neutered. In addition to a $55 savings, adopters will also receive a starter bag of Science Diet Food, and a lifetime of love and appreciation.

“Old Friends, New Beginnings” is the perfect opportunity for people over the age of 65 to adopt a “senior” pet. Having a pet has been shown to reduce loneliness, curb depression, promote active lifestyles and decrease high blood pressure. In an effort to promote this valuable relationship, Santa Barbara County Animal Services is offering an additional 25 percent off the already reduced adoption fees on dogs 5 years and up. That is an $82.50 savings, or only $27.50 for a senior person to adopt a senior dog!

Dogs like Buckley, a 10-year-old, neutered male beagle at our Santa Barbara shelter, and Lady, an 8-year-old, spayed female cocker spaniel mix at LaPAWS, and Roxy, a 5-year-old, spayed female Labrador retriever mix at our Santa Maria Animal Center, are “old friends” that wound up at our shelters through no fault of their own and are now looking for a “new beginning.”

Stop by any one of our three Santa Barbara County Animal Services’ shelters to meet all of the dogs that are “old friends looking for new beginings.” Adoption hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Visit the Santa Maria Animal Center at 548 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria, LaPAWS at 1501 W. Central Ave. in Lompoc and the Santa Barbara Shelter at 5473 Overpass Road in Santa Barbara.

Your “New Beginning” awaits.