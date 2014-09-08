Overflowing County Shelters Seek Loving Homes for Adoptable Animals

Santa Barbara County Animal Services needs immediate help from the caring residents of our county!

Our three community animal shelters are overflowing with wonderful, adoptable companion animals deserving permanent loving homes.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, Santa Barbara County Animal Services was caring for 339 cats, 237 dogs and 186 rabbits, as well as numerous birds, chickens and roosters, guinea pigs, reptiles and horses.

Here are just three examples: Blanca has been at the Santa Barbara Shelter since June 30. She is a beautiful white, domestic short hair, spayed female, about 3 years old. She is very interested in people and the camera and so photogenic. She can be a bit jealous with other cats getting in the way of your affection, but who wouldn’t be! Come see her today in Santa Barbara.

Dot is a black and white, spayed female Staffordshire mix about 2 years old. She has been at the Santa Maria Animal Center since December 2013. She loves kids, gets along with medium to large dogs, does great on group walks, has completed basic obedience training and is quite a poser, as you can see!

Daisy is a lovely 5-month-old spayed female rabbit at the La PAWS Shelter in Lompoc since May 21. Did you know bunnies make great roommates? Daisy is a vibrant young girl who is outgoing with people, playful and has a big loving heart. She would like to be that bunny you can’t wait to come home to after a long day at work. Bunnies are great form of relaxation therapy, and Daisy would like to be yours. Daisy is spayed and ready to be your new BFF.

“Don't Shop, Adopt” a rescue animal today from a county Animal Services shelter. Click here for more information.