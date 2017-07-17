Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 4:02 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

County Animal Services Wins $25,000 Petco Grant

By Susan Klein-Rothschild for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department | July 17, 2017 | 5:07 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services has been awarded a $25,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to improve the care of shelter animals and help support the human animal bond in local communities.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is a municipal organization that operates three open access-community shelters in Lompoc, Goleta and Santa Maria.

In addition to field response, lost and found, and adoptions, Santa Barbara County Animal Services strives to provide animals entering the shelter with the highest quality of care by meeting their medical, mental and physical needs.

This care has led to one of the highest live release rates in the country at 93 percent countywide.

The Petco Foundation investment will help provide in-house diagnostic testing for animals and allow the shelter to better treat the medical needs of animals in its care, shelter officials said.

It also will enable County Animal Services to provide solutions for keeping pets and owners together, such as microchipping.

Shelter officials said the this investment has inspired new and innovative programs that will help shelter animals thrive, such as a high school running program.

“We are focused on increasing the quality of care our shelter animals receive and exploring ways we can prevent animals from entering into our shelters," said Jan Glick, director.

"The Petco Foundation’s support will allow us to continue the hard work we have started and explore new ways we can help homeless animals,” Glick said.

For more information about Santa Barbara County Animal Services or the Petco Foundation, visit www.sbcanimalservices.org or www.petcofoundation.org.

The shelter urges community residents to consider volunteering, adopting, fostering or donating to Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

Visit petcofoundation.org to learn more about getting involved.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

 
