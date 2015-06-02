Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 1:32 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

County Arts Commission Executive Director Ginny Brush Announces Plans to Retire

By Renée Bahl for Santa Barbara County | June 2, 2015 | 9:05 a.m.

Ginny Brush, executive director of the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, has advised city and county staff of her plan to retire in October after more than 15 years at the Arts Commission, the last nine as executive director.

Prior to that, she served as the visual arts coordinator for the city and county.

“Ginny Brush served as an incredible ambassador between the city, our business community and our many local artists and arts organizations," Mayor Helene Schneider said. "Under her leadership, Santa Barbara's cultural economy thrived and it will continue to soar. On behalf of the City Council, I wish her the best as she enters this new chapter in life.”

In her letter to the city administrator and county community services director, Brush thanked the city and county for the opportunity to serve the community.

“The executive director position has given me a platform to engage the community and advance art and cultural opportunities in the City of Santa Barbara and throughout Santa Barbara County,” Brush wrote.

Brush was hired by the county in 2000 to serve as visual arts coordinator and was responsible for exhibitions, public art programs and projects including the State of the Gallery. In 2007, she was hired as executive director when Patrick Davis retired.

During her tenure, she did much to promote the city’s Cultural Arts District. She was instrumental in the development of the Storefront Gallery Program and the Public Art installations at the new airport terminal. Brush was involved in the development of 1st Thursday, and fostered collaborations that resulted in the popular Pianos on State project and the free Summer Movies in the Sunken Garden series. In 2009 she received the Citizen of the Year award from Santa Barbara Downtown Organization and in 2011 the Independent recognized her as a Local Hero for her Arts Advocacy.

At the county, Brush was involved in facilitating the gift of the Berkus Collection, and in instituting the annual County Arts Symposium, the Leadership in the Arts Award, Brown Bag Arts Lunches, Poetry Out Loud County Competition and implemented the Community Arts Enrichment Grant Program, made possible through a partnership with the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation and its Arts Subsidy Fund.

Brush serves on a number of nonprofit boards including Downtown Santa Barbara, Ensemble Theatre, County Parks Foundation, Santa Barbara Beautiful, the Community Arts Workshop Task Force and the Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative, an organization she helped found.

Renée Bahl, assistant county executive officer, stated that the region “was fortunate to have had the privilege of sharing Ginny’s expertise, work ethic and commitment to the arts community. While we will start the recruitment process later this summer, Ms. Brush is truly irreplaceable.”

— Renée Bahl is the interim community services director for Santa Barbara County.

 

