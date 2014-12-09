County Supervisors Award $120,000 Contract to Casa Esperanza Homeless Shelter

A Santa Barbara homeless shelter was awarded a $120,000 contract on Tuesday after a unanimous vote from county supervisors, signaling that trust is on the mend between the shelter and community after changes have been made to its financial and management picture.

Casa Esperanza, at 816 Cacique St. in Santa Barbara, has been recovering since hitting dire financial straits, during which it borrowed about $2.5 million over six years to cover operating expenses, primarily from the Gildea Foundation, and currently has a debt on its building of $1 million.

The shelter's advocates have stated that the organization has undergone a radical transformation, restructuring its balance sheet and dropping programs that caused the most contention with neighbors — its drop-in day center and lunch program.

The shelter is also now requiring that all residents be sober and drug-free during their stay at Casa.

The shelter has been able to reduce its operating costs by $1 million and ended the 2014 fiscal year with a slight excess, which seemed to be enough to assure supervisors that the financial contract could move forward.

About 42 percent of the shelter's funding comes from government sources, 17 percent from Santa Barbara County's general fund, 13 percent from the City of Santa Barbara's general fund, and 12 percent from state and federal sources.

The shelter, which is on track to serve 850 people, is also in discussions with the group People Assisting The Homeless, or PATH, an organization based out of Los Angeles, about a possible merger. The organization operates 22 facilities in Southern California.

Last month, the Santa Barbara City Council voted unanimously to release $65,000 of one-time funding it had been holding onto with the condition that the shelter present its plan of financial sustainability.

On Tuesday, supervisors heard from the shelter's Acting Interim Director Joe Tumbler and newly hired Managing Director Jessica Wishan about their progress.

"We have become a good neighbor and are an asset to this community," Tumbler said.

Supervisor Salud Carbajal, whose district includes Casa Esperanza, said the organization tried to expand and provide more services, but a down economy compounded the organization spreading itself to thin.

"I'm not going to defend whether they should taken certain management moves sooner or later," he said. "No doubt they should have taken action sooner. … Having said that, I don't fault them for having a good heart."

Supervisor Peter Adam disagreed, that the contract for shelter beds should be put out to bid in order to make it more competitive.

"When is enough enough?" Adam said of funding for the shelter, adding that the county has other needs to fund.

Supervisor Steve Lavagnino commended the organization.

"We've seen what happens when compassion and the bottom line don't come together," he said. "I'm very pleased with what we've seen at Casa Esperanza."

