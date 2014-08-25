County Alliance Offers ‘Beat the Heat’ Discount Spay/Neuter Campaign for Cats and Kittens

The first 300 cats and kittens, of Santa Barbara County residents, signed up for spaying or neutering in the month of September will pay only $20.

Every September many cats go into heat and become pregnant, so Santa Barbara County designed the “Beat the Heat” program to target kittens as young as 5 months of age who can deliver 15 to 20 kittens over the course of a year.

Thousands of cats and kittens find themselves in shelters throughout Santa Barbara County. Often these cats are unaltered and at times they are orphaned and too young to survive on their own. In an effort to promote responsible pet ownership and prevent accidental and unwanted litters of kittens, the Santa Barbara County Responsible Pet Ownership Alliance is holding its annual “Beat the Heat” spay/neuter campaign.

“Beat the Heat” will help spay and neuter cats within Santa Barbara County, and help eliminate unwanted litters in our shelters. The problem is preventable and the solution is affordable. This special program is targeted to help caring families and individuals who are trying their best to be responsible pet owners by spaying and neutering their companion animals.

Pet owners should call one of the following organizations to schedule an appointment:

» SB County Animal Services, Santa Maria Animal Center, at 805.934.6968

» Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, at 805.349.3435

» Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society, at 805.688.

» Santa Barbara Humane Society, at 805.964.4777

Santa Barbara County Animal Services, Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society, Santa Barbara Humane Society, C.A.R.E 4Paws, DAWG, VIVA, and the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation are part of the Responsible Pet Ownership Alliance, a coalition of Santa Barbara County animal welfare agencies, shelters and nonprofit organizations working collaboratively to promote responsible pet ownership and ensure that affordable spay/neuter services are available countywide.

Spread the word to family and friends about the “Beat the Heat” program. Make an appointment today to get your kittens and cats spayed and neutered in September. For more information, contact the Project PetSafe Team at 805.934.6968.