County Behavioral Wellness Director Alice Gleghorn to Receive 2016 Nyswander-Dole Award

By Eric Baizer for the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness | April 18, 2016 | 1:25 p.m.

Alice Gleghorn, Ph.D., director of the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness, has been named a recipient of the 2016 Nyswander-Dole Award in recognition of her extraordinary work and service in the opioid treatment field. The 2016 Nyswander-Dole Awards will be presented in Baltimore Nov. 1.

The award was established by the American Association for the Treatment of Opioid Dependence (AATOD), a national organization headquartered in New York City, in 1983.  According to an AATOD representative, “Nomination by your colleagues is an affirmation of your outstanding contribution to the field of opioid treatment, as well as to the high standards established by the Conference Awards Committee for the selection of awardees.”

AATOD promotes the growth, development and quality of opioid treatment services. Its members represent 29 states, the District of Columbia and Mexico, encompassing approximately 900 treatment programs throughout the United States. Individual member programs operate in 11 additional states.

Gleghorn was appointed the director of Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness in December 2014. Prior to coming to Santa Barbara County, she served as the deputy director of Community Behavioral Health Services at the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

Gleghorn received her Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of South Florida and completed her internship and a post-doctoral fellowship in Neuropsychiatry at UC San Diego.

For more information about the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness, visit the department website at countyofsb.org.

Eric Baizer represents the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness.

 
