County Budget Book Wins Award for 17th Consecutive Year

By Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County | February 15, 2017 | 1:00 p.m.

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) presented a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award to Santa Barbara County for its annual budget for fiscal year 2016-17 beginning July 1, 2016.

This is the 17th consecutive year the county has received this award. Last fiscal year, Santa Barbara County was one of only 15 of 58 counties in California to receive the award. The honor reflects the county’s commitment to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.

To receive the budget award, the county had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity's budget serves as a policy document, operations guide, financial plan, and as a communications device.

Budget documents must be rated proficient in all four categories, and 14 mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award. Judging for fiscal year 2016-17 budget documents is ongoing, but Santa Barbara County is one of three counties in the state to have won the award thus far.

The Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation has been presented to county executive officer Mona Miyasato.

“I wish to recognize and express my appreciation to the Budget team and the auditor-controller’s office for their efforts in preparing our budget documents and making improvements,” Miyasato said.

“I would also like to thank the Board of Supervisors, our department directors and their staff for assisting in the budget process. We all are committed to having a financially sound and vibrant organization,” Miyasato said.

For information about Santa Barbara County government, visit www.CountyofSB.org.  

— Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County.

 

