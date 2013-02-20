County CEO Chandra Wallar May Take Orange County Post

Santa Barbara County CEO Chandra L. Wallar reportedly is close to being hired as the CEO for Orange County.

The Voice of OC, a nonprofit investigative news agency, is reporting that the Orange County Board of Supervisors met in closed session last week to discussed the CEO appointment, and named a subcommittee to negotiate with Wallar.

News of Wallar’s likely departure reportedly was hurriedly announced to members of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Wallar was hired in September 2010, coming from San Diego County, where she had served since 1999 as deputy chief administrative officer and group general manager for the county’s Land Use and Environment Group. She managed 1,500 people and a budget of $400 million.

Wallar could not be reached for comment late Tuesday night.

