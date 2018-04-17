County Certifies 15 New Green Businesses

The Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County recently celebrated 15 new Santa Barbara County businesses that have achieved the Green Business certification. The companies were honored during a luncheon event April 11, at Hotel Corque, Solvang.

“Succeeding today requires businesses to maximize all of their resources,” said Glenn Morris, president/CEO of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“Those who complete the Green Business certification have demonstrated that they understand this and are committed to not just working hard, but also working smart," he said. "We salute them for their commitment to being sustainable and for the discipline to prove it.”

Keynote speaker at the event will be Mark Rousseau, assistant director, Energy & Environmental Services, Housing, Dining & Auxilary Enterprises.

The organizations most recently certified are: AC4 Fitness (Goleta), Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, City of Carpinteria Community Pool, Coastal Vineyard Care Associates (Buellton), The Frame Up (Goleta), The Good Lion (Santa Barbara).

Impact Hub Santa Barbara, Impact Hub Funk Zone (Santa Barbara), Keller Williams Realty (Santa Barbara), Lynx Property Management, Inc. (Santa Barbara), Medical Offices of Dr. Cristopher Geiler, (Santa Barbara), Sanford Winery Tasting Room (unincorporated Lompoc).

Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Traffic Solutions, City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department, and City of Santa Maria Utilities Department.

Businesses also will be honored for completing the re-certification process. The following businesses have continued to implement measures to foster sustainability, have taken new actions to become even more sustainable and have achieved recertification for another three years.

The following businesses have remained committed to their sustainability goals and have implemented additional actions to become even more sustainable:

County of Santa Barbara Public Works Department Santa Maria Service Center, Encina Meadows Apartments (Goleta), Waste Management Administrative Offices (Santa Maria), and MarBorg Industries (Santa Barbara).

The Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County (GBPSBC) is a countywide public/private partnership comprised of local governments, special districts, non-profits, utility companies, waste haulers, and chambers of commerce.

Businesses that achieve certification receive free promotion such as a certificate, a window decal for their business, recognition at the annual GBPSBC Luncheon, and a listing in a directory of green-certified businesses on the program’s website, http://www.greenbizsbc.org/search-for-green-businesses/.

For more information, visit www.greenbizsbc.org.

— Frances Gilliland for Green Business Program Santa Barbara County.