Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 2:57 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

County Closes Chunk of Ortega Ridge Road in Summerland

Public Works Department will assess repairs for the cracks, settlement in the roadway

A portion of Ortega Ridge Road was closed to through traffic Thursday until the county public works department can make repairs to the cracks and settlement of the street.
A portion of Ortega Ridge Road was closed to through traffic Thursday until the county public works department can make repairs to the cracks and settlement of the street.  (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | November 20, 2015 | 1:26 p.m.

Santa Barbara public works crews closed off a chunk of Summerland's Ortega Ridge Road Thursday after cracks and settlement created a slanted roadway.

An area on the 300 block, between two residence driveways, was blocked off until crews can assess whether to repair both lanes of the road, repair one lane to open it to through traffic, or leave the road closed longer to make time for a more comprehensive repair, transportation deputy director Chris Sneddon said.

The county expects to finish the assessment by next week and, if repairs can be made sooner, the road will be reopened in a week or two, Sneddon said.

“It has been cracking and settling over time and the cracks were getting big enough to repair,” he said in an email. “Then they got even bigger relatively suddenly.”

A detour is in effect while the roadway is closed.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A portion of Ortega Ridge Road was closed to through traffic Thursday until the county public works department can make repairs to the cracks and settlement of the street. Click to view larger
A portion of Ortega Ridge Road was closed to through traffic Thursday until the county public works department can make repairs to the cracks and settlement of the street.  (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 