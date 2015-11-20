County Closes Chunk of Ortega Ridge Road in Summerland

Advice

Public Works Department will assess repairs for the cracks, settlement in the roadway

Santa Barbara public works crews closed off a chunk of Summerland's Ortega Ridge Road Thursday after cracks and settlement created a slanted roadway.

An area on the 300 block, between two residence driveways, was blocked off until crews can assess whether to repair both lanes of the road, repair one lane to open it to through traffic, or leave the road closed longer to make time for a more comprehensive repair, transportation deputy director Chris Sneddon said.

The county expects to finish the assessment by next week and, if repairs can be made sooner, the road will be reopened in a week or two, Sneddon said.

“It has been cracking and settling over time and the cracks were getting big enough to repair,” he said in an email. “Then they got even bigger relatively suddenly.”

A detour is in effect while the roadway is closed.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.