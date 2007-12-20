County Considers Solid Waste Conversion Alternatives

{mosimage}Santa Barbara County Public Works wants the community to weigh in on conversion technology alternatives aimed at diverting more trash from Tajiguas Landfill.

In an effort to curtail the amount of trash that gets dumped at the Tajiguas Landfill, Santa Barbara County’s Public Works Department is looking at ways to process the waste before it gets buried.

“Since 1990 our population has gone up 18 percent,” said Mark Schleich, Public Works’ deputy director. “But our waste generation has gone up 54 percent.”

The spike in the amount of waste in the last few years, according to Schleich, is mainly due to the general prosperity the South Coast has enjoyed. Much of it comes from construction and demolition – waste from remodels and building upgrades. It has also become easier for people to throw things away: Electronic equipment, for instance, becomes obsolete faster and is often easier to replace than to repair or upgrade.

But for all the good times, there is a growing mound of trash buried in the foothills of the Gaviota Coast, and it’s estimated that we have 14 years left before we run out of space for our waste.

“Think of a building that covers an acre of land and is 15 stories high,” said Schleich. “That’s the airspace we have left.”

Other counties are already feeling the squeeze: Los Angeles is currently exporting about 20 percent of its waste, and is expected to triple that rate in the next decade. The South Coast may have to decide between permitting a new landfill in the county, or exporting its trash as well.

There’s no set plan on it yet, but Schleich has been shopping around a couple of alternatives that may prolong the life of Tajiguas, maintain a clean environment, and even generate energy and revenue.