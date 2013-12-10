County Crews Contain Fire in Oil Field Near Lompoc

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded Tuesday to a vegetation fire on an oil field near Lompoc.

Crews were dispatched to the 3600 block of Harris Grade Road shortly after 10 a.m., Fire Department Mike Eliason said.

The initial report was a possible oil well on fire, with flames spreading to nearby vegetation, but firefighters quickly determined that no oil facilities were involved, Eliason said.

The blaze, possibly due to a downed power line, was contained at half an acre, Eliason said.

An investigator was called out to confirm the cause of the fire.

Two county engines, a helicopter and a water tender were assisted by a crew from the city of Lompoc.

