County Crews Control 2-Acre Brush Fire Near Orcutt

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews responded to a 2-acre brush fire Tuesday afternoon at Highway 1 and Graciosa Road, near Orcutt.

The fire was reported at 2:10 p.m. just south of the Highway 1 and Highway 135 "Y" south of Orcutt, County Fire Capt. David Zaniboni said.

Three county engine companies and a hand crew responded and got the fire under control within 20 minutes.

Crews from Vandenberg Air Force Base and Santa Maria initially responded but were canceled on the way, Zaniboni said.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews will be on scene until at least 4 p.m. getting the fire completely contained.

A county helicopter was on the way to the scene but turned around since it wasn't needed. Two air tankers were also loaded but never left the Santa Ynez base, according to emergency radio traffic.

There were some road closures in the area, including on Graciosa Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

No further details were available.

