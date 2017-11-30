Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 7:31 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

County Culture Office Casting Net for Sculpture Artists

By Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County | November 30, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture invites artists to submit proposals for a new exhibition of sculpture on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara.

The sculptures will be mounted on eight designated installation pads along the State Street corridor and anchored to the sidewalk March-May.
 
The office will cohost an informational session for interested artists with the Community Arts Workshop, 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 631 Garden St.

The project is open to all professional artists and/or collaborative artist teams at least 18 years of age, working or living in Santa Barbara County. Work needs to be appropriate for an outdoor location and able to accommodate pedestrian foot traffic.

Artists do not need to create a new sculpture for this project and can choose to submit or loan existing work for the exhibition. Artists may submit multiple sculptures for consideration and more than one sculpture may be selected from the same artist.

Deadline for submissions is Jan. 1.

The selected artists will receive an honorarium of $750 per sculpture/per pad for the term of the art loan.

The Office of Arts and Culture will manage the transportation, maintenance and installation of each work, underwritten with support from Santa Barbara Beautiful.
 
This collaboration is supported by the city of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Community Arts Workshop, Santa Barbara Beautiful and the Downtown Organization.

A map of the sculpture pad locations is at www.sbac.ca.gov/state-of-the-art-gallery.

Past iterations of outdoor sculpture exhibitions on State Street have showcased such artists as Richard Aber, Ken Bortolazzo, Deborah Butterfield, Jim Dine, Donald Davis, Jeff Elings, Ed Inks, Bill Malis, Rafael Perea de la Cabada and Jeff Sanders.

For information and the online application, visit www.sbac.ca.gov, e-mail [email protected], or call 568-3994.

— Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County.

 
