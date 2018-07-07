Santa Barbara County Declares State of Emergency for Goleta’s Holiday Fire

Mandatory evacuations remain in effect for blaze that has destroyed at least 20 structures

Santa Barbara County declared a local emergency for the destructive Holiday Fire, which has burned at least 20 structures and continued to burn in the hills above Goleta on Saturday.

“The Holiday Fire is causing conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property within the county of Santa Barbara,” the declaration said.

“These conditions are beyond the control of the services, personnel, equipment and facilities of the combined forces of Santa Barbara County Operational Area to combat.”

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, the fire had burned an estimated 50-80 acres and was 5-percent contained, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported.

Mutual-aid firefighters from local cities and other counties continues to pour into the area, and daylight allows more aircraft to join the effort. About 350 firefighters are assigned to the incident.

Mandatory evacuations effective Saturday morning were in the area between Cathedral Oaks Road and West Camino Cielo Road, and between La Patera Lane and North Patterson Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The blaze started at 8:46 p.m. Friday when a structure fire on Holiday Hill Road spread to the vegetation and burned along North Fairview Avenue.

An evacuation center is available at the Goleta Valley Community Center, at 5679 Hollister Ave., and small pets can be taken there as well.

Large animals can be evacuated to the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara, 3400 Calle Real, and small animals can be taken to the County Animal Shelter at 5473 Overpass Road in Goleta.

Roadway closures in the area of the fire were implemented to keep people out of the way of firefighters, and the California Highway Patrol said Saturday that “all roads northbound from La Patera Lane to Patterson Avenue along Cathedral Oaks Road are closed to the public.”

The Goleta area is expected to hit high temperatures again Saturday, with a forecast to peak around 93 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

A Red Flag Warning, denoting extreme fire-weather danger, remains in effect for the South Coast through 10 a.m. Saturday.

Evacuation orders remain in effect until further notice, authorities said.

For fire information, residents can call 2-1-1 or text their zip code to 898.211. Anyone located outside the 805 area code can call 800.400.1572.

The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District monitors daily air quality and reported “moderate” conditions for Goleta, Santa Barbara and Lompoc as of Saturday morning.

