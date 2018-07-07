This page was cached on Saturday, July 7 , 2018, 8:52 am | Smoke 70º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Declares State of Emergency for Goleta’s Holiday Fire

Mandatory evacuations remain in effect for blaze that has destroyed at least 20 structures

Remains of burned house. Click to view larger
The remains of a home in the North Fairview Avenue area of Goleta that was destroyed by the Holiday Fire Friday night. (Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 8:50 a.m. | July 7, 2018 | 8:40 a.m.

Santa Barbara County declared a local emergency for the destructive Holiday Fire, which has burned at least 20 structures and continued to burn in the hills above Goleta on Saturday.

“The Holiday Fire is causing conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property within the county of Santa Barbara,” the declaration said.

“These conditions are beyond the control of the services, personnel, equipment and facilities of the combined forces of Santa Barbara County Operational Area to combat.”

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, the fire had burned an estimated 50-80 acres and was 5-percent contained, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported.

Mutual-aid firefighters from local cities and other counties continues to pour into the area, and daylight allows more aircraft to join the effort. About 350 firefighters are assigned to the incident. 

firefighters listening to briefing Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County declared a local emergency for the Holiday Fire burning above Goleta. Firefighters from all over California listen to a briefing Saturday morning at the Dos Pueblos High School command post.  (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

Mandatory evacuations effective Saturday morning were in the area between Cathedral Oaks Road and West Camino Cielo Road, and between La Patera Lane and North Patterson Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The blaze started at 8:46 p.m. Friday when a structure fire on Holiday Hill Road spread to the vegetation and burned along North Fairview Avenue.

An evacuation center is available at the Goleta Valley Community Center, at 5679 Hollister Ave., and small pets can be taken there as well.

Large animals can be evacuated to the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara, 3400 Calle Real, and small animals can be taken to the County Animal Shelter at 5473 Overpass Road in Goleta.

Roadway closures in the area of the fire were implemented to keep people out of the way of firefighters, and the California Highway Patrol said Saturday that “all roads northbound from La Patera Lane to Patterson Avenue along Cathedral Oaks Road are closed to the public.”

fire perimeter map Click to view larger
A perimeter map shows the footprint of the Holiday Fire Saturday morning.  (Contributed photo)

The Goleta area is expected to hit high temperatures again Saturday, with a forecast to peak around 93 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

A Red Flag Warning, denoting extreme fire-weather danger, remains in effect for the South Coast through 10 a.m. Saturday.

Evacuation orders remain in effect until further notice, authorities said.

fire burning house Click to view larger
A house burns in the North Fairview Avenue area Friday night. (Diego Topete / Noozhawk photo)

For fire information, residents can call 2-1-1 or text their zip code to 898.211. Anyone located outside the 805 area code can call 800.400.1572.

Click here to sign up for Santa Barbara County Aware & Prepare emergency alerts.

Click here to receive Noozhawk breaking news text alerts on your cell phone. 

The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District monitors daily air quality and reported “moderate” conditions for Goleta, Santa Barbara and Lompoc as of Saturday morning.

Click here for the latest air quality conditions.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

helicopter Click to view larger
A Los Angeles County Fire Department copter refills at the Santa Barbara Airport Friday night. The night-vision-capable aircraft can drop 1,000 gallons of water. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

