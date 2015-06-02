Three County Democratic Party Chairs Endorse Salud Carbajal for Congress

In an early show of Democratic Party support, the elected chairs of the three county Democratic Party committees that comprise the 24th Congressional District have endorsed Salud Carbajal for Congress.

They join a growing list of over 100 elected officials, business and community leaders who have endorsed Carbajal.

Santa Barbara County Democratic Party Chair Daraka Larimore Hall: “Salud is a problem solver who brings people together, and that’s exactly the kind of leadership we need in Congress. As a county supervisor, he’s worked with diverse voices to get results — from delivering health insurance for Santa Barbara’s kids to rebuilding our roads and bridges.”

San Luis Obispo County Democratic Party Chair Pat Harris: “No one has fought harder than Salud to protect our natural environment and our special way of life on the Central Coast. He’s fought tirelessly to block additional offshore oil drilling and preserve our open spaces. Salud’s reached out to community groups and small businesses across SLO County to make sure our voices are heard, and I know we can count on him in Washington.”

Ventura County Democratic Party Chair Thom Tibor: “As a former Marine, Salud has devoted his life to public service and giving back to the community that gave him so much. Growing up in public housing where his family struggled to make ends meet, Salud is committed to improving education and creating opportunity for all Central Coast families to get ahead.”

Other community leaders already endorsing Carbajal for Congress include:

» California Secretary of State Alex Padilla

» Former Superintendent of Public Instruction Jack O’Connell

» Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley

» San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson

» Santa Barbara County Supervisor Janet Wolf

» Ventura County Supervisors Steve Bennett, Kathy Long and John Zaragoza

— Cory Black is a publicist representing the Salud Carbajal for Congress Campaign.