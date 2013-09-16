County Education Office Hosting ‘Breakfast with the Authors’ on Oct. 5

Members of the community will be able to enjoy brunch and conversation with world-renowned children’s authors and illustrators at the 61st annual Breakfast with the Authors sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Education Office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 in the SBCEO auditorium, 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road.

This year, a three-member panel will discuss how the Common Core state standards, newly adopted by California and 45 other states, will affect children’s literature.

Each of the guest authors will then have a chance to speak briefly on the subject, followed by an open-mic forum.

Authors and illustrators who have confirmed their attendance include Caroline Arnold, Susan Casey, Tina Nichols Coury, Joan Bransfield Graham, Carol Heyer, Valerie Hobbs, Amy Goldman Koss, Sarah Lynn, Michelle Markel, James Mihaley, Greg Trine, Lee Wardlaw and Eugene Yelchin.

The registration deadline is Sept. 27. For more information and registration materials, click here or contact Rose Koller at 805.964.4711 x5222 or [email protected].

— Dave Bemis is the communications director for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.