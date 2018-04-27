County Education Office Names Crystal Apple Winners

Outstanding educators from North and South County who were recently named winners of the 2018 Santa Barbara Teachers Federal Credit Union Crystal Apple Educator Award will be honored at the annual Education Celebration, May 24 at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton.

The event is organized by the Teachers Network of the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Nominated by their peers, the Crystal Apple Educator Award recipients are recognized for their dedication, instructional and motivational skills, ability to challenge and inspire students, and ability to interact with students, staff and community members.

Each year, school employees, parents and students are invited to nominate educators who they think have provided exceptional service to students. Winners receive a special crystal apple and a $750 cash award, provided by the program sponsor, the Santa Barbara Teachers Federal Credit Union.

“Santa Barbara Teachers Federal Credit Union is proud to acknowledge the exceptional accomplishments of this year’s Crystal Apple honorees,” said Roy McLaughlin, CEO for the credit union.

“This peer-nominated award allows us to recognize the best of the best," he said. "It also gives us an opportunity to express our thanks for the daily dedication our local educators apply to the supremely important task of helping our children succeed."

“It is a special honor to be able to recognize the exceptional work of these outstanding educators,” said County Schools Superintendent Susan Salcido, whose office coordinates the program.

“They represent the hundreds of professionals who make significant impacts for our youth, families, teachers, staff and community every day,” she said.

This year’s Crystal Apple winners are:

Classified: Laurel Lyle (Peabody Charter School) and Veronique MacDonald (Buellton Union School District)

Administrative: David Ortiz (La Colina Jr. High School) and Kathi Froemming (Lompoc Unified School District)

Certificated Support: Linda Cowen (Santa Barbara Charter School) and Dr. Michael Joseph Shaf (Lompoc Unified School District)

K-6 Teacher: Lisa Ishikawa (Cold Spring School) and Kazan Westhoff (Joe Nightingale Elementary)

Secondary Teacher: Glynda Maddaleno (Delta High School) and Lauren Aranguran (Lompoc High School)

For more information, call Steven Keithley, director of SBCEO teacher programs andsSupport, at 964-4710, ext. 5281.

— David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office.



