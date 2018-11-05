County Education Office to Award Diplomas to Select Veterans

The Santa Barbara County Education Office will participate in Operation Recognition, a project that awards high school diplomas to qualifying U.S. veterans of World War II, the Korean War, or the Vietnam War, as well as to those who were interned in World War II relocation camps.

"We are excited to present Santa Barbara County’s Operation Recognition,” said County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido. "We are grateful for the opportunity to show these men and women how much we value their sacrifice and service."

The 2019 recognition ceremony will be held Thursday, March 7, at the Santa Barbara County Education Office on Cathedral Oaks Road in Santa Barbara. To be recognized at the ceremony, completed application forms and supporting documentation must be received by Jan. 9.

Individuals interested in applying for a diploma through Operation Recognition may download the application by visiting SBCEO.org, or by contacting the Santa Barbara County Education Office, 805-964-4710, ext. 5282.

Family members of qualifying individuals may also apply for a diploma to be awarded posthumously.

— David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office.