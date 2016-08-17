County Education Office to Host Job Fair in Santa Maria

The Santa Barbara County Education Office will be hosting a job fair from 4:30-6 p.m. Sept. 15, 2016, at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria. They are looking for job seekers who hope to make a difference in the lives of students in the community.

“We are confident this event will be a wonderful opportunity that will pair great people with jobs that offer flexible hours, competitive wages, classroom experience and the chance for people to connect with schools and staff,” said Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Mari Minjarez Baptista.

“It is the first of its kind, and we are hoping for a great turnout of people who can help us meet important needs in our community,” said Debra Hood, who serves as the North County liaison for the County Education Office. “Our programs provide services to residents from birth through age 22, so there’s an incredible variety of opportunities.”

The County Education Office is seeking to hire substitute teachers, instructional aides, clerical support staff, custodians and more.

“We have been exploring ways to increase the number of career pathways into the field of education,” Baptista said. “I substitute taught in special education classrooms when I was a college student, as did a number of other people I have worked with. It can be a great way of discovering if this vocation is for you. And if it is, subbing becomes a great way to gain invaluable experience.”

Interested applicants should call 805.964.4711 x5279 for more information.

— David J. Lawrence represents the Santa Barbara County Education Office.