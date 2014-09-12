County Education Office’s Breakfast with the Authors Slated for Oct. 4

Members of the community will be able to enjoy a delicious quiche brunch and conversation with world-renowned children’s authors and illustrators at the 62nd annual Breakfast with the Authors sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Education Office.
The breakfast will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 in the SBCEO auditorium, 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road.
Confirmed authors and illustrators include Caroline Arnold, Susan Casey, Mel Gilden, Heidi Gill, Joan Bransfield Graham, Valerie Hobbs, Amy Goldman Koss, Sara Louise Kras, Robin Mellom, Alexis O’Neill, Marianne Richmond, Sherry Shahan, Greg Trine and Eugene Yelchin.
The registration deadline is Sept. 26. Pre-registration is required and can be done online by clicking here.
More information and registration materials are available by clicking here or by contacting Rose Koller at 805.964.4711 x5222 or [email protected].
— Kris Bergstrom represents the Santa Barbara County Education Office.