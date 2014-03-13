Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 7:42 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Candidates Finalized for Santa Barbara County’s June Election

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | March 13, 2014 | 9:43 p.m.

Two Santa Barbara County races are being hotly contested for the June 3 statewide election: the Second District supervisor seat and sheriff-coroner.

The county's candidate filing period ended earlier this week. 

Supervisor Janet Wolf has represented the Second District, which includes parts of Santa Barbara and the Goleta Valley, for two terms and is being challenged by Goleta Councilman Roger Aceves.

Both have been campaigning for months and aren’t accepting the voluntary expenditure limits of $88,000 for the primary election.

The pre-election campaign finance records are due March 24 and will show the last three months of fundraising. In 2013, both candidates raised more than $100,000 — well more than the voluntary cap.

Wolf had about $110,000 but got a $40,000 contribution in early March from the California State Council of Service Employees’ political committee. As of December, Aceves had raised $119,000.

Sheriff Bill Brown, of Lompoc, was first elected in 2006 and ran unopposed in 2010. This year, he’s challenged by Sgt. Sandra Brown, of Santa Maria, who oversees investigations at the Coroner’s Office and has experience as a community resource deputy and narcotics detective for the Sheriff’s Department. Despite the last names, they’re not related.

Bill Brown didn’t accept the voluntary expenditure limit of $153,000, but Sandra Brown did, according to the County Election Office. The limits are based on $1 multiplied by one-fifth of the county’s population, which was estimated at 431,249 in 2012 by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Bill Brown raised $111,000 last year and ended the year with $120,000 in cash, some left over from previous campaign coffers. Sandra Brown raised $41,176 last year, according to County Election Office numbers.

All other county races are uncontested for June, so incumbents will keep their seats: Fifth District County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino of Santa Maria, county Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone, Auditor-Controller Bob Geis, Clerk-Recorder-Assessor Joseph Holland, District Attorney Joyce Dudley and Treasurer-Tax Collector Harry Hagen.

Five Superior Court judicial assignments won’t be on the ballot since they are uncontested races. Judges John McGregor and Jed Beebe of Santa Maria and judges Thomas Adams, Brian Hill and Frank Ochoa of Santa Barbara will keep their seats, according to the County Election Office.

The Measure M County Facilities Maintenance Ordinance was approved for June’s ballot, but the specific language is still under the 10-day public examination period that ends March 20. 

As written, the initiative would require the Board of Supervisors to maintain all county-owned roads, parks and buildings used by the public in the same or better condition that existed at the time of Measure M’s passage. It was pitched by Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam, whose staff gathered all the signatures necessary to get it on the ballot.

For the state and federal offices, June’s primary election will determine which candidates go to the general election in November. California has an open primary system now, so the top two candidates of each race, regardless of political party, advance to the general election ballot.

The 24th District House of Representatives race has eight candidates challenging longtime Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, who has served this area since 1998.

The challengers are Paul Coyne Jr., a Democrat, of Santa Maria; Alexis Stuart, a Republican, of Nipomo; Steve Isakson, no party preference, of Atascadero; Chris Mitchum, a Republican, of Santa Barbara; Justin Donald Fareed, a Republican, of Santa Barbara; Dale Francisco, a Republican, of Santa Barbara; Sandra Marshall, a Democrat, of San Luis Obispo; and Bradley Allen, a Republican, of Summerland.

For the 37th State Assembly District race, incumbent Das Williams is trying for his third term and will be challenged by Robert James Mercado of Santa Barbara and Ron Deblauw of Ventura.

Check with the County Elections Offic's website by clicking here for more information about the primary election in June. 

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

